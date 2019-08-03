A T & T (T) Holding Maintained by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $21.46 Million as Stock Value Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53M, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hold Walmart, Don’t Buy More – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.