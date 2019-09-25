A T & T (T) Holding Maintained by Cognios Capital Llc; As Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Stock Value Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Increased by $9.19 Million Its Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 65.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 52,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 79,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 654.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 765,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 882,769 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45M, up from 117,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 287,151 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Lauren Silvernail Resigns as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer; 20/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Revance: RT002 Achieved High Response Rate, Long-Lasting Effect Across All Treatment Groups and Doses; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.97; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE STARTS PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR CERVICAL DYSTONIA THIS QTR; 26/03/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 97c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Revance Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVNC); 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REVANCE IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.17, from 4.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold RVNC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 41.43 million shares or 48.01% less from 79.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 3.53M shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Rhenman Partners Asset Management Ab reported 0.28% stake. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 34,451 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset has invested 0.02% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,465 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% or 3,771 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Point72 Asset LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Wellington Management Gru Llp has 5.70 million shares. Proshare Limited Liability reported 16,895 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 505,445 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division owns 0.19% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 104,463 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Principal Grp Incorporated Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 223,565 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,637 shares to 168,417 shares, valued at $55.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 38,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,154 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 12,229 shares to 1,104 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 14,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,685 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR).