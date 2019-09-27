A T & T (T) Holder Eastern Bank Lifted Position by $703,032; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 21,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 533,048 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.86 million, up from 511,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 16.78 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 30,000 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 9.38M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Favorite Health Care Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 8,700 shares to 632,500 shares, valued at $42.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 0.1% or 238,568 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.13% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,876 shares. Nomura has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Diversified Trust Co accumulated 18,243 shares. Novare Management Limited Liability Corp owns 75,129 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 4.05M shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 4.12 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 155,474 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 131,353 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 5.42M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 7.72 million shares. Bourgeon Capital Lc owns 13,690 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 82,159 shares to 3,047 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,612 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northeast Inv has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,553 shares. Amer Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 7,861 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 94,853 are held by Hallmark Cap Mgmt. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,200 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 514,451 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 18,479 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 6.95M shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated holds 1.19% or 99,373 shares. Florida-based Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.12% or 38,565 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intact Mngmt Inc reported 457,100 shares.