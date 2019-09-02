A T & T (T) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lifted Position in Tyson Foods (TSN)

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 10,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 87,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 98,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 90,154 shares to 369,130 shares, valued at $29.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 433,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,065 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson Kansas plant closed indefinitely following fire – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Beyond Meat Grow Into Its Current Valuation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund owns 5,870 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP owns 693,608 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Greenleaf stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Trust Co Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 479 shares. 400,000 were reported by Davidson Kempner Cap Ltd Partnership. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.56% or 1.79M shares. Lathrop Inv Management Corp invested in 38,450 shares or 0.79% of the stock. 7,770 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 128,495 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.06% or 863,044 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,085 shares to 5,210 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.