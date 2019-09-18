A-R-T- Advisors Upped Its Five Below (FIVE) Holding by $780,000; Rare Infrastructure LTD Raised Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $39.40 Million as Valuation Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 40,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85 million, up from 33,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 466,988 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.11. About 3.60 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 607,226 shares to 468,152 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 211,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 968,552 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,800 shares to 3,705 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 29,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).