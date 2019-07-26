A-R-T- Advisors Stake in Teradyne (TER) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Dalton Investments Trimmed Tarena Intl (TEDU) Position by $592,240; Market Value Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 61.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 63,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 1.49 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (TEDU) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 118,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 788,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 906,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Tarena Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 278,310 shares traded. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 56.19% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.62% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Net CNY74.6M; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q EPS CNY1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Rev CNY617M; 30/04/2018 – Tarena Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. Smith Gregory Stephen sold $412,796 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Monday, February 4. JAGIELA MARK E sold $5.48 million worth of stock. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Gray Charles Jeffrey.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Capital Management Lc stated it has 2.56M shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc holds 0% or 1,392 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0% or 1,250 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 6,766 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 105,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co owns 11,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.24% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Grimes And has 0.03% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Mackenzie Financial holds 217,377 shares. 30,530 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Co. Fmr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Element Cap Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 85,848 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45,400 shares to 65,135 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

