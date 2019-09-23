A-R-T- Advisors Lowered Position in Dana (DAN) as Market Value Declined; As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Stock Price Rose, Sg Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 36.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 15,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 24,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $150.26. About 212,138 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 81.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 142,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 32,990 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $658,000, down from 175,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 481,441 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Net $108M; 22/03/2018 – GKN Backs Deal With Dana Inc; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B; 09/03/2018 – DANA HOLDERS WILL OWN ABT 52.75% OF CO; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Dana Supports American Bar Association Diversity Resolution 113; 22/03/2018 – Dana: Estimated Value for Programs Total More Than GBP300 Million; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 26.45 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 433,536 shares to 511,172 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 123,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 52,400 shares to 65,800 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

