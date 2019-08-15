A-R-T- Advisors Lowered Its Position in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by $1.11 Million; As Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined, Abrams Bison Investments Has Trimmed Holding

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 2.62 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 681,678 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.03 million for 9.22 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

