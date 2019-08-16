A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Third Pt Reins LTD (TPRE) Position By $328,000; Mutual Of America Capital Management Cut By $1.29 Million Its Cal (CALM) Holding

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Third Pt Reins Ltd (TPRE) stake by 57.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 32,800 shares as Third Pt Reins Ltd (TPRE)’s stock declined 13.92%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 90,300 shares with $937,000 value, up from 57,500 last quarter. Third Pt Reins Ltd now has $926.73 million valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 214,312 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 27/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Annual Financial Report; 14/05/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 22/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $142.5 MLN VS $138 MLN

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Cal (CALM) stake by 97.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 28,578 shares as Cal (CALM)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 863 shares with $39,000 value, down from 29,441 last quarter. Cal now has $2.10B valuation. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 170,741 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Trex Co Inc. (NYSE:TREX) stake by 52,450 shares to 226,203 valued at $13.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 36,263 shares and now owns 233,190 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Bancorp Trust stated it has 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.12% or 6,988 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 7,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Com has 71,647 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Com accumulated 124 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 8,842 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,200 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 175,681 shares. James Rech reported 18,245 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 83,020 shares stake. Parametrica reported 5,210 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 54,976 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Victory Capital Management accumulated 10,366 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPRE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 3.40% less from 59.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.12% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). D E Shaw And Co holds 584,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 223,139 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc owns 594,459 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). 436,528 are held by Schroder Investment Management Gp. Moreover, One Trading LP has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). South Dakota Invest Council reported 102,000 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested in 75,343 shares. Arbiter Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 148,850 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 20,489 shares to 23,002 valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 16,800 shares and now owns 32,000 shares. Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) was reduced too.