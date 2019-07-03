A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Prudential Finl (PRU) Position; Brt Apartments (md (BRT) Shorts Down By 12.11%

Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT) had a decrease of 12.11% in short interest. BRT’s SI was 78,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.11% from 89,200 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT)’s short sellers to cover BRT’s short positions. The SI to Brt Apartments Corp (md’s float is 0.79%. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 14,517 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 13.67% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.12 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 73.71 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BRT Apartments Corp. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 1.80% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Bailard stated it has 14,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 8,570 shares stake. Towerview Lc holds 1.78% or 229,010 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 109,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 1,300 shares. State Bank Of Mellon reported 132,220 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 4,137 shares. Geode Mngmt owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 266,465 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 892,295 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 30,435 shares stake. Colony Gp Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 29,833 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 15,492 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does BRT Apartments’s (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Gain of 99% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “3 Real Estate Stocks With High Forward Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Reports First Quarter Results for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires Property Northeast of Charlotte, North Carolina – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BRT Apartments had 4 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

