A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stake; FIRSTRAND LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH AFR (FANDF) Shorts Down By 77.12%

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) stake by 575.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 135,200 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)’s stock rose 30.19%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 158,691 shares with $1.89M value, up from 23,491 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corp now has $2.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 1.37 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05

FIRSTRAND LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH AFR (OTCMKTS:FANDF) had a decrease of 77.12% in short interest. FANDF’s SI was 23,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 77.12% from 104,000 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 7 days are for FIRSTRAND LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH AFR (OTCMKTS:FANDF)’s short sellers to cover FANDF’s short positions. It closed at $4.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

FirstRand Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, insurance, and investment services and products to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector clients primarily in South Africa. The company has market cap of $25.84 billion. It offers mortgage and personal loans, various cards, and other retail products; a range of funds, including single manager, multi manager, index tracking, multi asset, listed equity, specialist equity, listed fixed income, specialist credit, private equity, renewable energy, infrastructure, and hedge funds; and investment management services comprising portfolio management, share trading or stockbroking, share investing, and other related investor platform administration services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the provision of asset finance and related products, and asset motor finance; and corporate and transactional banking, investment banking and advisory, and markets and structuring activities.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) stake by 8,300 shares to 12,000 valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) stake by 17,500 shares and now owns 60,800 shares. Conduent Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lattice Semiconductor had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, February 13 to “Positive”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 26,251 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Cardinal Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Pier Ltd Liability holds 0.74% or 400,334 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.74M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation owns 51,841 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 84,323 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP accumulated 25,625 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 712,464 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Millennium Lc owns 1.13M shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested in 41,042 shares. Tygh Management owns 543,238 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio.

