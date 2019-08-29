A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Its Iamgold (IAG) Holding by $1.12 Million; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 780.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 373,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 421,221 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 47,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 3.56 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 5,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 237,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, down from 243,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $84.83. About 2.25M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 33,425 shares to 165,475 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 11,636 shares to 255,553 shares, valued at $13.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

