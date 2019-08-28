A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Curtiss Wright (CW) Position; American Water Works Company Has 1.09 Sentiment

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) stake by 380.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 13,700 shares as Curtiss Wright Corp (CW)’s stock rose 11.02%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 17,300 shares with $1.96 million value, up from 3,600 last quarter. Curtiss Wright Corp now has $5.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.95. About 37,427 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 258 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 236 sold and decreased their equity positions in American Water Works Company Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 144.69 million shares, up from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten holdings increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 202 Increased: 187 New Position: 71.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.66 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 39.08 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 10.25% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 354,493 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.33% invested in the company for 204,930 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 4.22% in the stock. Crow Point Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 20,100 shares to 13,100 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Covia Hldgs Corp stake by 133,514 shares and now owns 12,565 shares. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was reduced too.