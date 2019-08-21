A-R-T- Advisors Increases Stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA); As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Value Rose, Ecofin LTD Boosted Position by $330,250

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.66. About 1.05M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 84.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The hedge fund held 21,206 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 11,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 239,474 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 235,167 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc owns 59 shares. Allstate owns 18,305 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca has 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,424 shares. Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested in 0.14% or 63,054 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com holds 950 shares. 5,130 are held by Community Bancshares Na. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,764 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 4,616 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 148,631 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 63,334 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0.11% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 14,110 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 128,539 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 703,862 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares to 36,415 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 89,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,158 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Coke Has Kept Its Fizz – Barron’s” on May 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 High-Growth Stocks for the Return of the Bull – Investorplace.com” published on January 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.