A-R-T- Advisors Increased Stake in Hubspot (HUBS) by $2.43 Million; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Position In T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) Was Has Raised

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 413,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 663,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.16M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 1.84 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 124.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 25,767 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 11,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $163.8. About 668,024 shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Ltd Company holds 0.37% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 34,501 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,600 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 84,684 shares. Cwm Llc invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,327 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 456,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 821,657 are owned by Franklin Resources. Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested in 5,100 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,963 were accumulated by Stevens Management Ltd Partnership. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 448,762 shares. Assetmark reported 398 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 884,309 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 317,000 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 1,741 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 29,700 shares to 19,101 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 77,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,337 shares, and cut its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt owns 8,657 shares. Blackrock owns 17.73 million shares. Next Fincl Group has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Creative Planning has 4,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 102,544 shares. 765,600 were reported by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation. British Columbia owns 67,167 shares. Motco accumulated 138 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 63,357 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.24% or 464,479 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Guardian LP has 4,117 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 617,933 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $20.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,815 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).