A-R-T- Advisors Increased Its Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) Position; Intrepid Capital Management Cut Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 22.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 64,039 shares with $3.46 million value, down from 82,800 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $199.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) stake by 485.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 120,410 shares as Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC)’s stock declined 2.41%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 145,211 shares with $1.72M value, up from 24,801 last quarter. Investors Bancorp Inc New now has $3.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.12M shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.85%, EST. 2.84%; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC); 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Investors Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 18C; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.53% above currents $46.61 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) stake by 319,540 shares to 426,855 valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Party City Holdco Inc Com stake by 381,217 shares and now owns 463,202 shares. Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundry Prns Limited Com reported 650,400 shares stake. Mcrae Capital accumulated 4,000 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.78% or 2.82 million shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 12,220 shares. Burns J W holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,788 shares. Hwg Partnership holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.72 million are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Sabal Trust holds 613,533 shares. Wheatland Advsr owns 81,580 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn reported 3.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc stated it has 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Company owns 607,502 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.46% or 2.75 million shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associates stated it has 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stake by 1,000 shares to 1,298 valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 33,600 shares and now owns 6,500 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.