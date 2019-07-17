A-R-T- Advisors Increased Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position By $1.18 Million; Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) Sellers Increased By 43.97% Their Shorts

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) stake by 213.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 118,300 shares as Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)’s stock declined 13.73%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 173,705 shares with $1.77 million value, up from 55,405 last quarter. Cnh Indl N V now has $13.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 820,606 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) had an increase of 43.97% in short interest. XBIO’s SI was 33,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 43.97% from 23,200 shares previously. With 24,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s short sellers to cover XBIO’s short positions. The SI to Xenetic Biosciences Inc’s float is 0.99%. The stock decreased 50.65% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 784,091 shares traded or 1265.04% up from the average. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has declined 34.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CNH Industrial Honors Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners for North America – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fitch Ratings improves CNH Industrial’s Outlook to Positive – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CNH Industrial announces the closing of its notes offering of Euro 500,000,000 guaranteed 1.625% notes due July 2029 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces plans to issue notes denominated in Euro – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) stake by 110,504 shares to 49,712 valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 30,900 shares and now owns 12,892 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.