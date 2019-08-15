A-R-T- Advisors Holds Position in Intel (INTC); Hanseatic Management Services Raised Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $861,588

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 124.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 83,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 150,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 17.33M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 134.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 1.68M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Analysts Lift Xilinix’s Price Target – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xilinx Inc (XLNX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xilinx Could Use a Resolution to the U.S.-China Trade Standoff – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 344,416 shares. 267,236 are owned by Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc reported 4,870 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 11,068 shares stake. Principal Grp Inc has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 378,644 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 64,476 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman has 312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has 76,117 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Company owns 33,602 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Usa Portformulas Corporation owns 46,610 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. 281,463 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 4,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 37,000 shares. Van Strum Towne holds 0.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 12,447 shares. 28,883 were reported by Quantum Capital. Central Secs owns 7.16% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 840,000 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt has invested 4.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Osborne Partners Mngmt Lc invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Eagle Ridge Mngmt has 2.92% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lipe And Dalton reported 118,127 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,130 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc owns 499,594 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Com owns 589,547 shares. Weik Management has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 240,746 shares. Lynch Assocs In has 213,124 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc, New York-based fund reported 8,817 shares.