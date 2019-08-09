A-R-T- Advisors Holding in Morningstar (MORN) Has Trimmed by $433,500; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined While Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 60.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The hedge fund held 2,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $152.93. About 15,700 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 19/04/2018 – AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD API.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.95 FROM A$2.00; RATING ACCUMULATE; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 09/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MORN: #BREAKING Morningstar says some executives detained for insider trading – ! $MORN; 09/04/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Nine U.S. Funds; Upgrades Seven Funds; Downgrades Seven Funds in March 2018; 10/05/2018 – IOOF HOLDINGS LTD IFL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$10.3 FROM A$11.0; RATING HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 28/03/2018 – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SKC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.00 FROM A$3.90; RATING HOLD; 10/05/2018 – AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD AGI.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A 1.70 FROM A$2.30

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18M, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 611,237 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.16 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 35,417 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $25.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.14% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 946,363 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management stated it has 3,090 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 249,144 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 609,617 shares. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 2.93 million shares. Bokf Na owns 39,366 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 606,980 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Montag A & Associate reported 32,700 shares. Nelson Roberts Lc has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 46,296 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 226,266 shares. Nomura invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 6,656 shares to 14,856 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

