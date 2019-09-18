A-R-T- Advisors Has Upped Position in Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) as Valuation Rose; As Buckle (The) (BKE) Share Price Rose, Rk Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $4.30 Million

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The hedge fund held 9,861 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 5,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $126.26. About 201,095 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 371,858 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold BKE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.60 million shares or 1.04% less from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 23,718 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 50,801 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Lc owns 78,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 25,260 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Contrarius Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 295,671 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fin Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 6,048 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 194,968 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 90,992 shares. Federated Pa owns 55,621 shares. The New York-based Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 51,963 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Prelude Management Lc has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has 13,788 shares. 83,085 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 12,889 shares. Regions reported 3,541 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department accumulated 41,568 shares or 0.48% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 11,282 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners, Georgia-based fund reported 159,221 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.05% or 2.20 million shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 37 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 72 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 2,492 shares. Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 23,900 shares to 13,608 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zscaler Inc by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).