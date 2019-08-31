A-R-T- Advisors Has Upped Eog Res (EOG) Position by $1.78 Million as Stock Value Declined; Montag A & Associates Trimmed Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position by $375,530; Stock Price Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 71,566 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 52,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,966 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 36,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 53,600 shares to 34,826 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,575 shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 449 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca). 119,457 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 210 shares. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 9,937 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.46% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stralem And stated it has 58,350 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,983 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Blackrock holds 0.15% or 34.51 million shares in its portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha owns 0.89% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 137,259 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 1,234 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability reported 163,081 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Laurion Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 8,387 shares. Estabrook Mgmt reported 1,393 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% or 34,218 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 36,865 shares to 85,587 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.73B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.