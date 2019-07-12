A-R-T- Advisors Has Trimmed Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position by $392,000; Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.25 Million

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,868 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 65,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 1.00 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc analyzed 19,255 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd holds 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,075 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 955,971 shares. 16,378 were accumulated by Verition Fund Ltd. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 163,778 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors has invested 3.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 1.49 million shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. North Star Invest holds 1.77% or 128,669 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 2.32% or 78,586 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 850,413 shares. Investec Asset Management has invested 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 37.86M shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 21,778 shares. Allstate Corp owns 596,693 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Steadfast Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.67 million shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny accumulated 145,348 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Alexa Focuses on Healthcare: How are Others Placed? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: INFY,WORK,MDB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 15,000 shares to 20,797 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 48,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.17 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 13,640 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.61 million shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 9,275 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability reported 3,933 shares stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 56,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 59,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 41,040 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 367,705 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackenzie invested in 0.01% or 158,138 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 98,329 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 135,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,000 were accumulated by Westport Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 77,800 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CannTrust Releases Update on Outdoor Cultivation and Shipment to Australia – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flowr Develops Protocols to Certify Cannabis Clones are Free of Pests and Pathogens – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Best Marijuana Stocks in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week – Yahoo! Finance News” published on February 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “â€˜Highâ€™ Caliber: Can Tilray Stock Close the Credibility Gap? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.