A-R-T- Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $1.31 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Its Autonation (AN) Holding by $2.21 Million; Share Price Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 75.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,822 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 32,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 699,139 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 823.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 63,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 7,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 803,564 shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 14,785 shares to 71,773 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. 37,104 shares were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J, worth $1.56 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 6,539 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 98,300 shares. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 11 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 181,602 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 454,898 shares. Northern owns 556,307 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 12,610 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 237 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 11,334 shares. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.04% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 418,217 are held by D E Shaw Inc. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp invested in 22,602 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 6,283 shares to 11,246 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 42,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 11.31 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.