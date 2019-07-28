A-R-T- Advisors Has Raised Its Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Stake by $1.18 Million; Market Value Rose; Triumph Group New (TGI) Holder Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 352,889 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,357 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 36,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 301,864 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Com reported 145,645 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Llc reported 313,059 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Ltd Com holds 0.77% or 98,805 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 56,288 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) invested 0.05% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Brinker Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 22,046 shares. Sun Life Finance stated it has 8,144 shares. Putnam Ltd Co accumulated 70,800 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 132,698 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.70 million are owned by Ajo Lp. 16,002 are owned by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd owns 9,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 24,160 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 1.39M shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 362,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PGE bringing an ‘Electric Avenue’ to Hillsboro shopping center – Portland Business Journal” on October 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PGE ready to roll with additional electric vehicle charging stations – Portland Business Journal” published on February 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marie Oh Huber joins Portland General Electric board of directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 25,200 shares to 34,510 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,260 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $24.94 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 18,600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.02% or 48,368 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 754,668 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 367 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assocs owns 136,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 136 shares. 11,689 are owned by Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Company. 411,035 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 115,011 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.69M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 139,020 are owned by Mcclain Value Mngmt Llc. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 0.01% or 645,636 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 1,415 shares. The North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).