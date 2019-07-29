A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $2.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Stake In Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Was Upped

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 48,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 295,274 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 158,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 555,637 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 397,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 95,744 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27 million for 16.21 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc accumulated 22,463 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,879 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1,425 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Nv reported 229,110 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,831 shares. Cambridge Tru stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.09% or 47,301 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 75 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 7,361 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 10,943 shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca holds 0.15% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,142 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 24,745 shares to 57,945 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 31,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 9,650 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Secor Ltd Partnership reported 37,347 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 13,303 shares. 216,073 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 686,313 shares. 45,717 are held by Invesco Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 10,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 468,906 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 180,009 shares stake. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 20,414 shares. Tiaa Cref Management reported 200,257 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 8,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger reported 1.04M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 102,817 shares to 414,753 shares, valued at $51.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 226,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,409 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $43.80 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $112,834 was sold by ALLEN MARY TEDD. Shares for $445,537 were sold by GRAY R BRADLEY on Thursday, January 31.