A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered By $535,255 Its Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Sentiment Is 0.97

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) stake by 73.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 107,051 shares as Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC)’s stock rose 4.32%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 37,827 shares with $203,000 value, down from 144,878 last quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri now has $4.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 121,399 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL WILL BE HELD ON MARCH 29, 2018, AND PROPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROVED, AS TURKCELL HOLDING HOLDS 51 PERCENT OF TURKCELL; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Turkcell To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell: Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand From Global Investors; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS TURKCELL ‘BBB-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STILL NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – Telia Company: Telia Company and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed on proposals for dividend and for board nominations in Turkcell; 16/04/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – APPLICATION FOR PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE OPERATOR LICENSE OF UKRAINE-BASED PAYCELL LLC IS MADE; 29/03/2018 – Telia Company: Turkcell General Assembly meeting approved dividends proposal shareholders in Turkcell Holding represented on Turkcells board; 22/03/2018 – Turkcell will sell units in Kazakhstan and Moldova this year -CEO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 400 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 412 cut down and sold their stock positions in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 242.16 million shares, down from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Goldman Sachs Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 27 to 29 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 358 Increased: 288 New Position: 112.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 16,100 shares to 46,718 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) stake by 367,754 shares and now owns 382,253 shares. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) was raised too.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 29.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for 678,207 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owns 91,597 shares or 21.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthew 25 Management Corp has 12.64% invested in the company for 176,500 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 11.4% in the stock. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, a California-based fund reported 117,303 shares.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $207.6. About 416,659 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has declined 7.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In May 12 Wk; 07/03/2018 – Independent: Goldman Sachs puts London staff on notice to relocate to Frankfurt by June; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SPEAKS IN POLITICO WEBCAST FROM BRUSSELS; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.39 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.