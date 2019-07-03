A-R-T- Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $2.56 Million; Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Lifted Position by $1.52 Million as Stock Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 123.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 28,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 1.59 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company's stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 2.56M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "NYSE Regulation: ING Financial Markets to Pay $5 Million to Settle Charges – Business Wire" published on September 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "HFF Secures Financing for Apartment Community in Boston's Longwood Medical Area – Business Wire" with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 26,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,121 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.43% or 20.64 million shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 5,276 were reported by Accuvest Global Advsrs. Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 25,700 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 46,152 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,571 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.49% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 591,896 shares. The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Shine Invest Advisory Services invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.02% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 34,679 are owned by Fort Washington Oh. Jefferies Group Inc has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bokf Na has invested 0.14% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 49 shares.