A-R-T- Advisors Has Lifted Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake; Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Sellers Decreased By 5.41% Their Shorts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) had a decrease of 5.41% in short interest. AQUA’s SI was 4.68M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.41% from 4.95 million shares previously. With 880,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s short sellers to cover AQUA’s short positions. The SI to Evoqua Water Technologies Corp’s float is 6.48%. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 505,703 shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has declined 37.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AQUA News: 11/04/2018 – Evoqua and Giotto Enter Agreement for Distribution of Evoqua’s Memcor® UF & MBR Membrane Products; 21/05/2018 – Kennebunkport and Wells Water District to Remove PFAS with Evoqua’s Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) System; 12/03/2018 – EVOQUA BUYS PACIFIC OZONE TECHNOLOGY, NO TERMS; 22/05/2018 – EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Evoqua Named Water Company of the Year by Global Water Intelligence (GWI); 28/05/2018 – Evoqua Water Tour Scheduled By Stuart Frankel & Co. for Jun. 4; 08/05/2018 – Evoqua Water Technologies 2Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – EVOQUA WATER 2Q REV. $333.7M, EST. $321.3M; 12/03/2018 – EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUIRED PRIVATELY HELD PACIFIC OZONE TECHNOLOGY INC; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Giotto Water wrongly coded to finance company

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 157.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 10,715 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 17,515 shares with $2.01M value, up from 6,800 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 3.19M shares traded or 101.30% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190. 4.80M shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S, worth $554.74 million. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 26,041 shares to 40,059 valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) stake by 6,889 shares and now owns 4,811 shares. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean pulls a holistic lever – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Carnival Lowers Its Outlook Again – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Virgin Voyages charters ship for LGBTQ cruise – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jcic Asset reported 31,675 shares. Sei Investments reported 111,399 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Incorporated has 20,665 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Baltimore holds 1.53% or 76,130 shares. Intll Sarl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 9,422 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,175 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.13% or 135,245 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,938 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 7,185 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 1,775 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,460 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 240,464 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25. Wedbush maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, March 1. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $140 target.