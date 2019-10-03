A-R-T- Advisors Has Lifted Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake; Dorman Products (DORM) Sentiment Is 1.23

Dorman Products Inc (DORM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 101 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 82 cut down and sold their holdings in Dorman Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 25.53 million shares, down from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dorman Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 67 Increased: 75 New Position: 26.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) stake by 84.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 7,100 shares as Core Laboratories N V (CLB)’s stock declined 16.41%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 15,500 shares with $810,000 value, up from 8,400 last quarter. Core Laboratories N V now has $2.00B valuation. The stock increased 3.84% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 185,857 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 42 are held by Peoples Finance Services Corporation. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Llc owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 65,756 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Prudential Financial Inc owns 25,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Van Eck Associates owns 1.27 million shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca accumulated 270,852 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0% or 5,300 shares. Evercore Wealth Management reported 50,124 shares. Citigroup stated it has 13,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested in 10,713 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $61.33’s average target is 35.84% above currents $45.15 stock price. Core Laboratories had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6300 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Uniti Group Inc stake by 60,600 shares to 49,038 valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) stake by 9,800 shares and now owns 2,816 shares. Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 143,681 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) has declined 2.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 23.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.01M for 22.60 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

