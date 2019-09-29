A-R-T- Advisors Has Increased Its Universal Electrs (UEIC) Holding; M&T Bank Has Decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding By $20.47 Million

M&T Bank Corp decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 60.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp sold 238,007 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 157,869 shares with $13.60M value, down from 395,876 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $29.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.82M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Universal Electrs Inc (UEIC) stake by 100.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 12,132 shares as Universal Electrs Inc (UEIC)’s stock rose 9.85%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 24,247 shares with $995,000 value, up from 12,115 last quarter. Universal Electrs Inc now has $707.15M valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 42,291 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, worth $57.04 million. Patel Bhavesh V. had bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $88.60’s average target is -0.11% below currents $88.7 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8800 target. Nomura downgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, July 22. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $9300 target. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 15 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, September 26. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 326,701 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 11,176 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 607,055 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Massachusetts Services Ma has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 59,118 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 10,198 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,532 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Shoker Investment Counsel Inc invested in 3,663 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca invested 2.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Riverpark Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 12,224 shares.

M&T Bank Corp increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 805,646 shares to 805,651 valued at $58.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 11,633 shares and now owns 189,686 shares. Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) was raised too.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.68M for 7.92 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) stake by 8,900 shares to 4,871 valued at $306,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) stake by 290,216 shares and now owns 154,902 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.