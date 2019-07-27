A-R-T- Advisors Has Increased Its Anixter Intl (AXE) Holding by $449,680 as Stock Price Declined; As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Market Value Rose, Cadence Capital Management Increased by $421,800 Its Holding

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,766 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 11,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 267,344 shares traded or 92.36% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,790 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 114,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 247,078 shares traded or 79.41% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,416 are owned by Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 6,710 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 12,713 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 23,442 shares. Cna, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,692 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc owns 109,355 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 12,679 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 13,617 shares. Massachusetts-based Delphi Mgmt Ma has invested 1.2% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 17,500 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 135,642 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 11,152 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.02% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 58,400 shares to 15,200 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,598 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,981 shares to 36,652 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 141,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,968 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).