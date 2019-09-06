A-R-T- Advisors Has Increased By $1.55 Million Its Curtiss Wright (CW) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Among 2 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nielsen Holdings has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 19.66% above currents $21.31 stock price. Nielsen Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. See Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27 New Target: $23 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) stake by 380.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 13,700 shares as Curtiss Wright Corp (CW)’s stock rose 11.02%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 17,300 shares with $1.96M value, up from 3,600 last quarter. Curtiss Wright Corp now has $5.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $127.62. About 15,786 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 33,033 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Com reported 30,403 shares stake. 96,439 are owned by Citigroup. 12,401 are held by Us Commercial Bank De. The Indiana-based Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 6,557 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,932 shares. Clark Capital Management Grp Inc owns 26,063 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 12,443 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,850 were accumulated by Weik Capital Management. Gradient Invs Llc invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Co holds 2,080 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) stake by 28,805 shares to 9,595 valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 6,895 shares and now owns 18,005 shares. Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright awarded $80 in submarine contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contracts Valued in Excess of $80 Million to Support U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class and Columbia-class Submarine Programs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 1.31 million shares traded. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has risen 0.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NLSN News: 27/03/2018 – STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED NAMES JENS F. GRUNER-HEGGE AS CFO; 13/04/2018 – Del Monte Foods and Nielsen Grow Multi-Year Relationship; 02/05/2018 – Nielsen Advances in Ranking for Top Companies for Diversity and Inclusion for Fifth Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Homeland Security chief Nielsen was close to resigning -NY Times; 16/04/2018 – UK’S CMA – CONSIDERING WHETHER NIELSEN- EBIQUITY DEAL MAY RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION WITHIN ANY MARKET OR MARKETS IN THE UK; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 29/05/2018 – DHS GIVES READOUT OF NIELSEN’S MEETING WITH U.K.’S SAJID JAVID; 27/03/2018 – Tunity Strengthens Leadership Team with Former Nielsen and MGM Heavyweights to Build Analytics Product; 16/04/2018 – NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC NLSN.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen reportedly drafted a resignation letter after Trump railed against her in front of other officials

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. The company has market cap of $7.58 billion. It operates through two divisions, Buy and Watch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides media and marketing information, analytics, and maker and retailer expertise about what and where clients buy, read, watch, and listen.