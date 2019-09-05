A-R-T- Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Viacom New (VIAB) by $3.02 Million; Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Share Price Declined While Argent Trust Company Has Decreased by $459,525 Its Holding

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 108,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 87,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 4.61 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and All-Star Talent; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 66.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 6,127 shares as the company's stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 3,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 712,811 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $310.03M for 8.16 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS, Viacom to Merge: Media ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corp. (CBS), Viacom (VIAB) Are Said Near Merger After Agreeing on Board – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11,164 shares to 18,191 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 60,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 11,199 shares to 22,090 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53B for 10.67 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.