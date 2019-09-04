A-R-T- Advisors Has Cut Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 223 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 180 reduced and sold stock positions in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 152.91 million shares, down from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Expeditors International Of Washington Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 155 Increased: 156 New Position: 67.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 4,214 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 76,586 shares with $5.55M value, down from 80,800 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $34.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 1.29 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 981,451 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Howland Capital Management Lc accumulated 39,444 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 800,185 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. M Hldg Securities holds 6,894 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 107,565 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert And Associate holds 2.71% or 76,333 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Management has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 57,509 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 230 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 83,769 shares. Alps Inc stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.59 million shares. Jensen Inv invested in 3.07% or 3.56M shares. Korea Corporation invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Capital Of America Incorporated stated it has 170,263 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 14.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Invitae Corp stake by 20,100 shares to 143,618 valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) stake by 105,824 shares and now owns 204,218 shares. Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 15.23% above currents $62.38 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, May 3. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, March 10. UBS maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 9.87% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for 1.57 million shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 624,987 shares or 6.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshfield Associates has 5.05% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.94% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 4.18 million shares.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35 million for 19.55 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 315,208 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company has market cap of $12.15 billion. The firm offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment.