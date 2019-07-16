A-R-T- Advisors Has Boosted Its Green Plains (GPRE) Stake by $465,664; Stock Rose; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lifted Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Share Value Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 190.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 29,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,351 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 15,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 173,186 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 18.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,937 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $197.82. About 411,580 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (NYSE:TKC) by 107,051 shares to 37,827 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,173 shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Green Plains Fell 22.2% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Decoding EPA’s New Proposals on E15 Waiver, RIN Trading – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Green Plains Announces Permanent Closure of Hopewell, Va. Ethanol Facility – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midwest flooding shuts 13% of U.S. ethanol production – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Plains to Acquire Cattle Feed Yards from Cargill – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) or 23,652 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) or 360 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 2.34M are owned by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Parametric Limited Com, a Washington-based fund reported 126,661 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has 43,758 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 12,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested in 372,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 44,351 are owned by Art Advisors Lc. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 16 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 162,600 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 53,303 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Element Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 17,822 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,000 shares to 3,010 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,741 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.