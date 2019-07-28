A-R-T- Advisors Decreased Its Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) Stake by $1.11 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding Maintained by Meyer Handelman Co

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 68.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 21,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,757 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 31,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 20.49% or $10.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 1.43 million shares traded or 521.96% up from the average. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has risen 8.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 621,683 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 576,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.49M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “George Soros Is Buying Conagra Brands. Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConAgra Brands +7% after strong outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares to 276,774 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,514 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Comm reported 364,223 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap reported 295,000 shares. Group One Trading LP owns 632,404 shares. Guardian Mngmt has 32,650 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 226,121 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Shoker Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 37,431 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Profund Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 81,867 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Utah Retirement owns 91,010 shares. Knott David M invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 609 shares. 2.02M are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Dana Investment reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 404,942 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was made by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold FIX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Tru Division invested in 0% or 148 shares. Brinker reported 15,099 shares. Dana Investment Advisors accumulated 40,966 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 4.08M shares. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 6,817 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 19,938 shares. 92,009 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 56,114 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 15,300 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 62,489 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Co holds 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) or 97,123 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 32,800 shares to 90,300 shares, valued at $937,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 135,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $492,224 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $49,377 was made by Mercado – Pablo G. on Tuesday, May 21. 4,500 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares with value of $241,255 were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN.