A-R-T- Advisors Cut Position in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by $797,500; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $5.80 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $247.58. About 126,250 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 78.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 7,597 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 5,888 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,265 shares to 14,935 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,845 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru stated it has 3,974 shares. Adirondack holds 1,246 shares. Fil Ltd owns 401,817 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 519,078 shares. Driehaus Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,782 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 342,780 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,216 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6,390 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Qci Asset stated it has 591 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Strategic Services Inc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,208 shares. 22,106 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Ltd Liability. Provident Tru reported 985,790 shares or 9.05% of all its holdings. Bailard holds 0.54% or 35,284 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prestige Brands Holdings: The Name Of The Game Is Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Updates Third Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Guidance; Announces Participation in the 21st Annual ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.01, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Brands (PBH) Presents At 2019 ICR Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.