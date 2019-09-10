A-R-T- Advisors Cut Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding by $954,600; Market Value Declined; Smead Capital Management Lowered Target (TGT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 82.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 781 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 4,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $239.2. About 698,398 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 67,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.96M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 4.94M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 76,600 shares to 114,241 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 18,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 67,216 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 4,017 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 8,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,810 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Washington Bank holds 0% or 38 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 35,799 shares. 82,110 were reported by Group. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 143 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.5% or 2,498 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Amarillo Savings Bank holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 5,362 shares. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). First Citizens Savings Bank Communications holds 2,929 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Corp owns 111,843 shares.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $81.18 million for 29.03 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $582.50 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

