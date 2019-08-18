A-R-T- Advisors Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD 0160 (BABA) Stake

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (BABA) stake by 179.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 21,334 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 33,198 shares with $6.06 million value, up from 11,864 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 now has $454.58B valuation. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 4,200 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 12,397 shares with $22.08 million value, down from 16,597 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 28.45% above currents $174.6 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”.