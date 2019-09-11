A-R-T- Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Iridium Communications (IRDM); Vision Capital Management Raised Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 212.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 31,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 46,794 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 14,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 427,631 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 22/05/2018 – Inmarsat faces U.S., Chinese competition in maritime safety

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $121.93. About 1.32 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,400 shares to 15,900 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,552 shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Iridium Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Iridium Awarded Gateway Support and Maintenance Contract by the US Department of Defense – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History Nasdaq:IRDM – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2018. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Elon Musk’s Plan to Dominate Space-Based Broadband – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 12,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,060 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 13,250 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Jane Street Grp Lc holds 16,514 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech owns 10,663 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton Advisors Inc accumulated 20,000 shares. 351,041 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 500,676 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 96,651 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 12,500 shares. Brandywine Investment Lc holds 0.07% or 363,013 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 98,600 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company owns 13,504 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corp has 28,220 shares. Capital Rech Global Invsts holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4.20M shares. 77,008 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com. 80,000 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd. Blue Chip Partners Inc accumulated 2.25% or 84,979 shares. Cohen And Steers has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,133 shares. Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,343 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd invested in 142,144 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 150,000 shares. Btim Corp invested in 504,847 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 10,350 shares. 21,988 were accumulated by Naples Advisors Limited Liability.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shipping Cyber Terrorism Threat Heightened By Digitalization – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.