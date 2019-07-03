A-R-T- Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Fluor New (FLR); Advisor Partners Holds Stake in Citigroup (C)

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 17,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 55,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 192.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 44,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67,793 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 23,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 636,783 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 70,429 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 10,034 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Smithfield Tru Communication holds 750 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 90,307 shares. Peddock Limited Company invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Missouri-based Comm Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd has 0.21% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tcw Group, a California-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% or 23,402 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 0.23% or 9,050 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) by 41,900 shares to 43,130 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 108,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,193 shares to 24,464 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,622 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).