A-R-T- Advisors Boosted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding; Tufin Software Technologies LTD. Ordinary Shares (TUFN) Shorts Up By 127.99%

Tufin Software Technologies LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TUFN) had an increase of 127.99% in short interest. TUFN’s SI was 1.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 127.99% from 441,300 shares previously. With 438,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Tufin Software Technologies LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TUFN)’s short sellers to cover TUFN’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 273,535 shares traded. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 63.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 7,100 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 18,200 shares with $4.42 million value, up from 11,100 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $202.89. About 532,034 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH

Among 5 analysts covering Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has $2900 highest and $2400 lowest target. $26.40’s average target is 51.20% above currents $17.46 stock price. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software solutions primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $566.34 million. It offers SecureTrack, SecureChange, and SecureApp products that enable enterprises to visualize, define, and enforce their security policy across heterogeneous networks, on premise and in the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Orca and Iris products, which provide cloud security automation solutions in response to the growth of containers and cloud-native environments.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 34,700 shares to 15,997 valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) stake by 58,000 shares and now owns 24,800 shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.