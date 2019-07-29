A-R-T- Advisors Boosted Iridium Communications (IRDM) Position by $826,800; Shares Rose; At&T (T) Position Held by Qs Investors Llc

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 212.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,794 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 14,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 196,621 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Total Service Rev Growth 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q Rev $119.1M; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 123,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.16M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 11.71M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 29,215 shares to 53,985 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 51,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,060 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,098 were reported by Carroll Associate. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts-based Middleton And Ma has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 776 shares. Counsel has invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.58 million shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 85,220 shares. First Citizens National Bank Tru has 179,144 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 0.93% or 132,387 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.49% or 216,997 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,570 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company holds 1.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 698,734 shares. Brookstone Cap invested 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Reik Company Ltd Llc reported 10,184 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 264,265 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $44,880 activity. Rush Parker William had bought 4,000 shares worth $90,780.

