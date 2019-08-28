A-R-T- Advisors Boosted Green Plains (GPRE) Stake by $465,664 as Shares Declined; Park National Decreased Its Stake in Vf (VFC) as Share Price Declined

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 46.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 12,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 14,027 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 26,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 318,940 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 190.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 29,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 44,351 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 15,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 213,680 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 487,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.02% or 63,110 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 12,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 42,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 121,068 shares. Private Management Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.40M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 72,804 were reported by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Arosa Cap LP owns 150,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Van Eck holds 0.08% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. 874,331 are held by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.34M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 15,000 shares to 38,900 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 36,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,043 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc has 138,105 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 62,546 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 766,771 shares. Columbus Circle accumulated 163,502 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,474 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,253 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 129,485 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The invested 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Boston Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Samlyn Cap Lc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 929,253 shares. 314,854 were reported by Clark Mngmt Group. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 0.15% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 224,377 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 676,539 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64 million for 15.69 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust North Amer Energy (EMLP) by 15,603 shares to 56,220 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Small Cap Core Alp (FYX) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,419 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).