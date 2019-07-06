A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Both A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith Corporation 49 2.50 N/A 2.54 18.96 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 5 0.47 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see A. O. Smith Corporation and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us A. O. Smith Corporation and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith Corporation 0.00% 25% 14.1% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% -37% -7.4%

Risk & Volatility

A. O. Smith Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.34 beta. In other hand, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

A. O. Smith Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. A. O. Smith Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for A. O. Smith Corporation and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

A. O. Smith Corporation’s consensus target price is $58.33, while its potential upside is 24.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.3% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 62.02% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A. O. Smith Corporation -4.29% -13.4% -6.38% 5.2% -24.38% 12.74% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.72% 0.2% -1.77% 6.6% -33.64% -4.57%

For the past year A. O. Smith Corporation has 12.74% stronger performance while Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has -4.57% weaker performance.

Summary

A. O. Smith Corporation beats Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.