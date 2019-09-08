A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) and Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) Comparison side by side

Since A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) and Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith Corporation 48 2.49 N/A 2.54 17.90 Highpower International Inc. 4 0.23 N/A 0.93 4.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of A. O. Smith Corporation and Highpower International Inc. Highpower International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than A. O. Smith Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. A. O. Smith Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Highpower International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith Corporation 0.00% 25% 14.1% Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A. O. Smith Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Highpower International Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

A. O. Smith Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Highpower International Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. A. O. Smith Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Highpower International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for A. O. Smith Corporation and Highpower International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Highpower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

A. O. Smith Corporation has a 27.59% upside potential and an average target price of $61.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11% of Highpower International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.9% of Highpower International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A. O. Smith Corporation 0.69% -3.15% -13.43% -4.92% -22.52% 6.44% Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07%

For the past year A. O. Smith Corporation has weaker performance than Highpower International Inc.

Summary

A. O. Smith Corporation beats Highpower International Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.