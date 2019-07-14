A. O. Smith (AOS) to pay $0.22 on Aug 15, 2019; 1 Analysts Bullish Kilroy Realty (KRC)

Among 2 analysts covering Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kilroy Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KRC in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. See Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) latest ratings:

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) is expected to pay $0.22 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:AOS) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. A. O. Smith Corp’s current price of $45.19 translates into 0.49% yield. A. O. Smith Corp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 1.35M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.56 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pump and combi boilers, solar units, and air purification products.

Among 3 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. A.O. Smith has $62 highest and $53 lowest target. $58.33’s average target is 29.08% above currents $45.19 stock price. A.O. Smith had 5 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Shares for $239,400 were sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Goodwin Wallace E sold $660,244. JONES PAUL W sold $980,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.77 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 30.24 P/E ratio. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.69 million activity. 30,516 Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) shares with value of $2.24 million were sold by HAWKEN JEFFREY C. 20,000 Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) shares with value of $1.45M were sold by ROSE TYLER H.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 429,395 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE