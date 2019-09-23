A. O. Smith (AOS) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Boosted Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $688,258 as Stock Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 160.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 4,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 2,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 629,797 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 181,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 10,380 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 191,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 381,444 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 813,225 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $135.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 443,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc..

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78M for 22.15 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.01% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 37,256 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Thompson Investment Mgmt holds 0.58% or 63,362 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 448,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 145,965 were accumulated by Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership. Turtle Creek Asset Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 43,250 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 493,417 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 7,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 481,730 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 125,846 shares. 2.23 million are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com has 6,183 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.37% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 44,200 shares.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $73.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V New F (NYSE:UN) by 7,465 shares to 7,549 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,130 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.15% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bsw Wealth accumulated 344 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 70 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,545 shares. Prudential Financial holds 3,720 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,712 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 89,095 shares. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Paloma Prtnrs Management Com has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 828,400 shares. Hightower Advsrs holds 34,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Endurant Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0.22% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bb&T holds 0.01% or 4,405 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,300 shares or 0.14% of the stock.