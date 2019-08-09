A. O. Smith (AOS) Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.05 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Verity Asset Management Cut Position as Share Price Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 6.69 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 76,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 414,378 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, down from 490,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 347,144 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 28,380 shares to 185,640 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 153,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,392 were reported by Ls Inv Advsr Lc. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com reported 75,925 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 978 shares. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 0.23% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 112,744 shares stake. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Co has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 20,230 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 416,301 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 221,297 shares in its portfolio. 46,153 are owned by Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Company. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.43% stake. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cap Serv Of America holds 1.84% or 215,448 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 748,686 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.51% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 173,056 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.22% or 332,249 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 6,054 shares. 4.85 million were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management L P. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.91% or 104.41 million shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 22,672 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0.63% or 220,540 shares in its portfolio. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 5,436 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Madison Hldgs Incorporated reported 379,262 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Sol Mgmt owns 34,606 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 165,422 shares. Schulhoff has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).