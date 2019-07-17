A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS)

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) compete with each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 12 0.02 N/A -0.08 0.00 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 3 0.33 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -0.3% Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a 0.14 beta, while its volatility is 86.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares and 21.2% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders held 38.77% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares. Competitively, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. has 14.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 14.93% 13.8% -3.27% -1.01% -5.93% 7.72% Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. -14.21% -5.95% 12.54% 15.28% -10.75% 42.49%

For the past year A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. was less bullish than Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. beats A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides brokerage and advisory, investment banking and research, institutional sales and trading, asset management, life insurance brokerage, and trust services in the United States. Its Independent Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers securities brokerage and advisory services for clients, including mutual funds, variable and fixed annuities, and advisor managed accounts; and brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, and options execution; products comprising insurance, mutual funds, unit trusts, and investment advisory programs; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services. This segment also provides trust administration of personal and retirement accounts, estate and financial planning, wealth management, and custody services. The companyÂ’s Ladenburg segment offers investment banking services consisting of corporate finance services, such as underwriting public, registered direct, and at-the-market offerings, as well as private investment in public equity and other private placements; strategic and financial advisory services; and sales and trading, and research services. This segment also provides various asset management products and services, including asset management programs, investment consulting services, alternative strategies funds, private investment management programs, retirement plan sponsor services, alternative investments, architect programs, and third-party advisory services; investment services; securities arbitrage services; and administration, operation, securities transactions processing, and customer accounts services. Its Insurance Brokerage segment delivers life insurance, fixed, and equity indexed annuities, as well as long-term care solutions to investment and insurance providers. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1876 and is based in Miami, Florida.